River Bandits to Open Jam-Packed Series at Modern Woodmen Park

Davenport, Iowa - Although the river may be rising, the Quad Cities River Bandits are excited to invite fans back to Modern Woodmen Park for a one-of-a-kind three-day homestand, as they host the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels from July 1-3.

The fun kicks off with a Hy-Vee Family Monday, the River Bandits' only Monday ballgame of the season. In addition to $1 Keystone Light cans for fans 21 and older, guests of all ages can ride Modern Woodmen Park's iconic Ferris Wheel and Double-Decker Carousel for free all night long, courtesy of Group O. Be sure to stick around after the game to celebrate Independence Day early with special Monday night fireworks, presented by Lou Fusz Nissan of Moline.

On Tuesday, the River Bandits bring the holiday season to baseball season with Christmas in July. Gather the whole family around the diamond for baseball, carols, and a huge Christmas raffle, where fans can enter for a chance to win over 40 different gifts, including gift cards, autographed merchandise, toys, and even a PlayStation 5. Plus, with $2 general admission tickets, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and free pennants from Pepsi of Davenport, it's sure to be the most wonderful time of the year!

Everyone has a chance to win Wednesday, July 3rd, with "We Win, You Win Night." If the River Bandits beat the Kernels, fans will receive a free ticket voucher good for one of team's games on July 12 (fireworks) or July 13 (Joe Musgrove bobblehead giveaway) at Modern Woodmen Park. Vouchers will be handed out at the main gates after the conclusion of the game.

"Independence week is one of the best times to be at the ballpark and we're not going to let a little flooding get in the way of our showing the great people of the Quad Cities a fantastic time," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "We've got fireworks on Monday, Christmas in July and two-dollar tickets on Tuesday, and a chance to win free tickets to another fireworks show or our best bobblehead giveaway of the year on Wednesday. If you like fireworks and you like saving money, this is the best week to come to Modern Woodmen Park."

To ensure authenticity and avoid third-party price gouging, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the River Bandits via the team's official website or at the Modern Woodmen Park box office.

Due to expected flood waters, updates regarding parking will be provided through the River Bandits' social media channels as more information is made available by the City of Davenport.

