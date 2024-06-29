Chiefs Fall to Bandits Saturday
June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits put up another big number Saturday in an 11-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs.
For the third night in a row, the Bandits took a lead in the first inning. Trevor Werner singled to drive in a run to give Quad Cities an early 1-0 lead. In the second, Jean Ramirez doubled home a run and Deivis Nadal singled to make the score 3-0.
The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when Quad Cities pushed across three more runs. Werner plated two with a triple and Carson Roccaforte drove in Werner via single.
Peoria starter Brycen Mautz pitched five innings and took his ninth loss of the year. The left-hander yielded six runs, five earned, with six strikeouts.
In the sixth inning, the River Bandits put the game away with three more runs. Nadal singled to drive in a run and Carter Jensen made it 8-0 with a sacrifice fly. Werner scored his fourth run of the game with an RBI single to increase the lead to 9-0.
The Chiefs added their only two runs in the seventh inning, both with two outs. Michael Curialle walked and Joshua Baez singled. They both advanced to scoring position on a throwing error. Graysen Tarlow plated both runs with a single to center field to make the score 9-2.
Quad Cities put up those runs right back in the ninth inning. Roccaforte came across on a fielding error and Jean Ramirez made it 11-2 via single.
In front of a crowd of 4,098, the Peoria Chiefs gave away two Taylor Swift concert tickets after the game. The lucky fan received two tickets to Swift's November 2 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Chiefs will look to force a series split on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua will make his second start of the week for Peoria.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2024
- Timber Rattlers Complete the Sweep with a Shutout - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chiefs Fall to Bandits Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Jobe Throws Four Innings in 10-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kernels Crush Four Home Run and Get Stellar Pitching in 4-2 Win Over Beloit - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Jobe Opens, Whitecaps Rout Lugs Late - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky Carp Drop Fourth Straight Game - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Pitchers Combine for 2-Hit Shutout as Dayton Wins Fifth Straight Game - Dayton Dragons
- Rattlers Run Away with First Game of Twinbill - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for August 15th - Great Lakes Loons
- Game 5 of Loons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- River Bandits to Open Jam-Packed Series at Modern Woodmen Park - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.