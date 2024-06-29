Dragons Pitchers Combine for 2-Hit Shutout as Dayton Wins Fifth Straight Game

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton pitchers T.J. Sikkema, Arij Fransen, and John Murphy combined on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-0 on Saturday night. The win was the fifth straight for the Dragons. They will try for the first six-game road series sweep in franchise history on Sunday afternoon.

Game Summary :

The Dragons started the scoring in the sixth inning as Carlos Jorge reached on a bunt single and scored from first base on Sal Stewart's double to the ally in right-center field to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Jorge looped a single to left field to start the inning and Stewart walked. Hector Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice with Stewart out at second. Rodriguez stole second, and after Cam Collier struck out, Leo Balcazar lined a single to right field to drive in both Jorge and Rodriguez to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema (SIKK-uh-muh) was exceptional over his five innings on the mound. Sikkema allowed just one hit and one walk, never permitting a runner to advance past first base. He struck out a season high six batters.

Arij Fransen replaced Sikkema to start the bottom of the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead, and Fransen fired three perfect innings, retiring all nine batters he faced with two strikeouts.

John Murphy entered the game to pitch the ninth inning with a 3-0 lead. Murphy allowed a lead-off single but retired the next three hitters in order, getting a strikeout to end the game and earn his fourth save. Sikkema (2-2) was credited with the win.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Jorge and Balcazar each had two. The Dragons two extra base hits were both doubles, by Balcazar and Stewart.

Notes : The two hits allowed by Dayton pitchers marked the fewest by a Dayton opponent in a nine-inning game this season...The Dragons are 24-8 when their starting pitcher goes at least five innings...Murphy has not allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings covering 16 innings.

The Dragons are 8-3 on their 12-game road trip that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

Up Next : The Dragons play at Fort Wayne on Sunday at 1:05 pm in the last game of a six-game series. Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne's Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28).

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

