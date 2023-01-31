Kalmikov, Nappier Reassigned to Wheeling

January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Brooklyn Kalmikov and goaltender Tommy Nappier to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Kalmikov made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 21 at Bridgeport. In three games with the Penguins, Kalmikov recorded no points.

A first-year pro, Kalmikov ranks fifth on the Nailers with 23 points (10G-13A). His 13 assists and 92 shots on goal lead team rookies. Furthermore, the 21-year-old picked up half of his goals and nine points in his last 10 games before being recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 19.

Kalmikov signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as an undrafted free agent after a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2021-22, he posted junior career-highs across the board with 38 goals, 38 assists and 76 points in 67 games played.

Nappier was the Penguins' goalie for each of their six games in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri started the postseason with a 23-save shutout against the Hershey Bears and went on to have a 3.17 goals against average and .903 save percentage during the playoffs.

Nappier is 3-6-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.83 goals against average and .862 save percentage in 11 games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 1, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Game time between the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.