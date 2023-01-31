Blues Assign F's Nikita Alexandrov & Jake Neighbours to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 18 games with the Blues this season, collecting five points (three goals, two assists) and eight penalty minutes. The Burgwedel, Germany, native has also posted 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Thunderbirds. Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 27 games for the Blues this season, logging eight points (four goals, four assists) and nine penalty minutes. The Calgary, Alberta, native has also made 19 appearances for the Thunderbirds, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and two penalty minutes. Neighbours was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunderbirds look to build upon a five-game win streak on Wednesday as they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

