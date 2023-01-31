Game #44 - Roadrunners at Condors

Game #44 - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

7:30 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Referees: Reid Anderson (49) Tatu Kunto (86)

Linespersons: Andrew Norris (83) Logan Wetekamp (1)

The Tucson Roadrunners open their seven-game road trip Tuesday night with the sixth matchup of the season against the Bakersfield Condors. The Roadrunners are looking for their fifth-straight win after going 5-1-0-0 on their latest home stand, while the Condors are seeking their third consecutive victory after wins against the San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda over the weekend. The Roadrunners can secure a winning record in the eight-game season series against the Condors with a victory Tuesday with a record of 4-1-0-0 through five meetings against Bakersfield this year, including a 4-3 shootout win in their first trip to Mechanics Bank Arena on January 14. The Roadrunners have gone 6-3-0-0 since that Saturday-night contest in Bakersfield, with another win over the Condors on January 20 in Tucson. Across the first five meetings of the year between Tucson and the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, the Roadrunners have outscored the Condors 22 to 14 with five multi-goal periods.

Three Things

1) Tuesday marks the start of Tucson's seven-game Gem Show Road Trip, which represents their longest road trip of the season. Five of the seven outings will take place in California against Bakersfield, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. A two-game series with the Abbotsford Canucks in British Columbia make up games four and five on the trip, and are also Tucson's final two meetings with the Canucks this season. The seven-game slate will take the Roadrunners past the halfway mark of February, with their next two contests at the Tucson Arena scheduled for February 18 and 19 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

2) With a pair of assists on Sunday against the Abbotsford Canucks, Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone extended his active scoring streak to 14 games. Carcone began the streak with a four-point night (2g 2a) on the road in San Diego on December 17 and is now tied for the longest in the American Hockey League. The 26-year-old has tallied multiple points in eight of the 14 outings during that span, with 29 total points (11g 18a) since the start of the streak. Carcone is two goals away from the Roadrunners franchise record for goals in a season, which he set himself last season with 24. He is also just seven points away from the single-season points record by a Tucson player, which was set by Chris Mueller in 2016-2017 with 67 (19g 48a).

3) While Tucson's offense piled on the points during the Roadrunners six-game home stand, netminders Ivan Prosvetov and Tyler Parks were equally as impressive on the other end. The pair combined for a save percentage of .930 and a goals against average of 2.00 while never allowing more than three goals in a single contest. Parks is 3-0 to start the season with Tucson after starting the series opener against Bakersfield on January 20, with his 17 saves in Saturday's first period against Abbotsford representing the second-most by a Roadrunners backstop in a single frame this year. Meanwhile, Prosvetov's 38 saves on Sunday were one away from matching his season high of 39, as he earned his team-leading 12th win of the year in the series finale with the Canucks.

What's The Word?

"I think over the last six games, we were able to find our game. [Goaltender Tyler Parks] came in and played well for us, our defense played well for us, our forwards have been scoring goals. We're just going to stick with it."

Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on coming off of a home stand where the Roadrunners went 5-1-0-0, with all five wins coming by at least three goals.

Number to Know

252 -â¯The Roadrunners led for a total of 252 minutes and 39 seconds across their six-game home stand at the Tucson Arena, which equates to four hours, 12 minutes, and 39 seconds of a possible six hours of game time. Tucson scored first in each of their five wins dating back to January 20 against the Bakersfield Condors, when Nathan Smith lit the lamp 1:15 into the first period to open the scoring in an eventual 6-2 Roadrunners victory.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio at FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app starting with a special edition of Roadrunners Happy Hour at 5 p.m. as Roadrunners defenseman Cam Crotty will stop by during the hour long edition of the weekly episode. Game coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny has all the action from the Mechanics Bank Arena.

