Hogs and Moose Clash for First Time Since October

Rockford, Ill. - Matching up for the first time since Oct. 23, the Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose meet at the BMO Center tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest marks the fourth time the Central Division rivals have clashed this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-16-4-2, 46 points (5th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 22-14-2-1, 47 points (4th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

All-star forward David Gust (21G, 23A) leads the IceHogs with 44 points this season and is tied for sixth in league scoring, while fellow all-star forward Brett Seney (16G, 26A) ranks second for Rockford with 42 points and leads the Hogs in assists.

Forward Alex Limoges (9G, 27A) paces the Moose in assists and points this season, and forward Jeff Malott (16G, 8A) ranks third for Manitoba and leads the team in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs dropped their seventh straight game on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves in a 3-2 overtime contest. Forwards Bobby Lynch and Carson Gicewicz tallied the two Rockford goals. The Hogs gained their first lead in regulation since Jan. 3 during Saturday's first period but could not hold on to the advantage.

Third Time's The Charm

Forwards Bobby Lynch and Carson Gicewicz both tallied their third goals of the season against the Wolves on Saturday night. Lynch has eight points on the season with five assists, and Gicewicz follows with one assist and four points.

It's Been A Minute

The Hogs and Moose battle for the first time since Oct. 23 tonight at the BMO Center. Entering their fourth contest of the season, the clubs are only one point apart in the Central Division standings. The foes played on opening day of the 2022-23 season, and the IceHogs topped the Moose 5-4 in overtime, while Manitoba won the next two games 4-0 on Oct. 16 and 6-3 on Oct. 23.

In Our Defense

With a career high of 22 points after registering an assist on Saturday against the Wolves, defenseman Jakub Galvas has the fourth most assists for the Hogs this season with 21. Galvas scored his only goal on Oct. 28 against Chicago along with his first assist of the campaign, notching his first of six multi-point nights.

Lead The Way

After allowing opponents to strike the first tally in nine straight games, the IceHogs scored the contest's first goal against the Wolves on Saturday for the first time since Jan. 3 against the Texas Stars. Despite going 0-5-2-0 in seven games, the Hogs have bagged two points over their last three matches in a pair of overtime losses to the Wolves and Iowa Wild.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have assigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos, and goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Rockford IceHogs. Philp (14G, 16A) registered his first career NHL point (1A) on Thursday in Calgary. He shares third on Rockford in goals and ranks fourth in points (30) in 31 games this season. Roos has three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He's also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season. Stauber went 2-0-0 in his first two NHL starts with Chicago, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their first two NHL appearances. He is 6-4-0 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season with Rockford.

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OT Win Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

24-25-3-3

