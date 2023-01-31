IceHogs Snap Losing Streak with Guttman's Shootout Winner

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs snapped their losing streak at seven games and claimed a 3-2 shootout victory over the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center on Tuesday night. Rockford's Arvid Soderblom and Manitoba's Arvid Holm both put on a show in their respective nets, but forwards Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman scored in the shootout to move the IceHogs to 21-16-4-2 on the season.

On the back of a scoreless third period and overtime, the contest had to be decided with a shootout. With the second Rockford attempt, Reichel traipsed into the slot and sniped the puck past Holm, netting the first goal of the shootout. Soderblom denied Manitoba's Jansen Harkins' chance to even the score, and Guttman slipped a shot by the blocker of Holm to claim the IceHogs' win.

Guttman struck first for Rockford and took an early 1-0 lead after catching a pass from Reichel and weaving around a pair of Manitoba defenders at the left circle to fire a shot past the blocker of Holm at 4:59.

Evening the score 1-1 on the power play, forward Daniel Torgersson was wide open to the right of the crease and caught a pass from forward Tyler Boland to punch in the equalizer at 7:00 on Manitoba's first man advantage of the night.

Defenseman Ville Heinola took a 2-1 lead for the Moose at 4:12 to kickstart the middle period after blasting a wrister past Soderblom from the slot, scoring a shorthanded goal on Rockford's second power-play opportunity.

Despite allowing the shortie early in the second frame, Rockford forward Mike Hardman teed up a high ricochet off a shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips and knocked in a line drive from the right edge of the crease at 6:10 to tie the contest at 2-2.

Special teams continued to play a major factor in the third period when the Moose killed off three consecutive IceHogs power plays and kept the game tied at 2-2. Then with Manitoba gaining momentum, Rockford was whistled for a tripping call that put the Moose on the power play with four minutes left in regulation. The Hogs survived the ensuing penalty kill, along with a flurry of Manitoba chances in the following two minutes of regulation.

Manitoba outshot Rockford 6-4 in overtime, and Soderblom was pressed to make his best saves of the night, including a sprawling stop with the right pad on Harkins.

Soderblom finished his second win of the season with 31 saves on 33 Manitoba shots. Holm sparkled in net for the Moose with 43 stops on 45 Rockford attempts but was ultimately tagged with the loss.

