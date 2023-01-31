The Jack Attack Is Back as Cleveland Monsters Transform into Lumberjacks this Weekend

January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will transform into the Cleveland Lumberjacks during their homestand against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, with both games beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Lumberjacks Weekend will pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001 following a 14-year absence of professional hockey from the city. Notable alumni from the IHL team will make appearances throughout the weekend including Jock Callander, Dave Michayluk and Perry Ganchar.

Fans will get a chance to meet with alumni during an autograph session in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. On Saturday during a special pregame ceremony, the Monsters will retire Michayluk's number 27, introducing his banner back to the rafters 25 years after his number was originally retired by the Cleveland Lumberjacks organization. Prior to the game on Saturday night, there will also be a second, unique chance to meet with Callander, Michayluk, Ganchar and other alumni during a Lumberjacks Meet-and-Greet at Whistle & Keg from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Monsters players' transformation will feature a specialty black version of the Lumberjacks uniform worn during both games this weekend. The player jerseys will be available to bid on during an extended auction that will run Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. until Saturday at 9:30 p.m. through DASH with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Additionally, all Lumberjacks alumni will have a specialty jersey available to bid on through a Silent Auction that will take place at the Community Corner outside Portal 6. The silent auction will run through the second intermission on both Friday and Saturday with winner being announced on Saturday night at the start of the third period.

The Monsters Team Shop will be throwing it back with a Lumberjacks Collection during the weekend including crew sweatshirts, starter jackets, pennants, travel mugs, coozies and much more. Friday's Item of the Game will be the highly-anticipated replica jersey for $140 while Saturday's will spotlight the entire collection. The Lumberjacks Collection and replica jerseys will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will match the team's new identity all weekend long starting outside with the curtain wall shining teal and yellow. Fans will travel to the 90's as soon as they step into the throwback Power Portal and get to cheer along with special in-game moments transporting them back to the time of mullets and mustaches. Friday's game is also another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.