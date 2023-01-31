Bruins Buzz - January 31
January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
THREE IN THREE
The Providence Bruins finished the calendar month earning three of a possible six points in a difficult three game weekend. On Friday, the team earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to Hartford. They were victorious on Saturday in Utica, beating the Comets 5-1. On Sunday, Hugo Alnefelt turned away all of Providence's 51 shots in a 4-0 loss.
RECALLS
Vinni Lettieri and Jakub Lauko were recalled by Boston on Tuesday morning after stellar play in Providence as of late. Lettieri, who's earning his first opportunity with Boston, posted nine points in his last six games. The Excelsior, M.N., native has appeared in 82 National Hockey League games between the New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks. Lauko, who started off the season playing seven games in Boston, has a stellar +11 rating on the year, while notching eight goals and six assists.
MOUGENEL ON SUNDAY
"I actually really liked us, as crazy as that is in a 4-0 loss. We did a lot of good things. Getting down 2-0 right off the hop is kind of tough. It's disappointing, but we'll learn from it. We've got to get better at three-in-threes." - Head Coach Ryan Mougenel
UP NEXT
The Providence Bruins will play three road games, starting with a 7:00 PM puck drop in Hartford on Wednesday. On Friday, they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center at 7:05 PM. Saturday is a 7:00 PM contest in Utica.
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Lettieri (16)
Assists: Lettieri (21)
Points: Lettieri (37)
+/-: Lauko (+11)
PIM: Abate (55)
GAA: Bussi (2.20)
Save %: Bussi (.934)
Wins: Bussi (13)
TEAM STATS
RECORD: 24-9-7-2
DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic
GOALS FOR: 123
GOALS AGAINST: 112
PP: 15.5% (27/174)
PK: 83.1% (29/172)
TOP SCORER: Lettieri (16-21-37)
