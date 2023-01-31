Syracuse Crunch to Hold Rise Above Poverty Drive Presented by Cryomech February 3 and 4

January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with Cryomech to hold a clothing and necessities drive supporting Rise Above Poverty when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Crunch will have collection bins in both lobbies during the weekend's games to collect clothing and necessities, such as coats and jackets, hoodies and sweatshirts and toothpaste. Youth sized clothing items are specifically needed. All items collected will be donated to Rise Above Poverty.

Rise Above Poverty provides toiletries, deodorant, socks, underwear, winter coats, hoodies, and feminine hygiene products for those students most in need. Without these items, students often cannot attend school, have trouble focusing on their studies, and struggle academically and socially. Rise Above Poverty also focus on engaging the community in the discussion of the damaging effects of homelessness and poverty in Syracuse, and mobilizing the community to take actionable responses to address the growing issue. Please visit www.riseabovepovertysyr.org to learn more.

Since 1963, Cryomech has been the innovative leader in cryorefrigeration technology. Cryomech was founded by Professor William E. Gifford, the inventor of the Gifford-McMahon Cycle and the Pulse Tube Cycle. With its headquarters in Syracuse, New York, the company designs and manufactures high-end cryocoolers and cryostats to address market needs in quantum information science & technology, medical & life sciences, clean energy & helium recovery, and ultra-low temperature physics research. For more information, visit Cryomech at www.cryomech.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.