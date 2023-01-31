Arvid Holm Makes 43 Stops In Shootout Loss

The Manitoba Moose (22-14-2-2) battled the Rockford IceHogs (21-16-4-2) on Tuesday evening at BMO Center. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 victory against Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford opened the scoring in the first frame. Cole Guttman found the puck in the Moose zone and unleashed a wicked shot from the dot that rang into the net off the crossbar. The Moose responded two minutes later on the power play. Tyler Boland found Daniel Torgersson down low with the pass. The forward displayed great patience before roofing a shot past Arvid Soderblom to tie the contest. Manitoba was outshot 13-11 after the first 20 minutes of play, but carried a 1-1 tie into the first intermission.

Manitoba pulled ahead in the middle frame. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Alex Limoges blocked a shot at the blue line and took off down the ice. The forward found the trailing Ville Heinola, who snapped a shot through the five-hole of Soderblom. Rockford answered two minutes later, as Mike Hardman batted a rebound out of the air over Arvid Holm. Manitoba was outshot 18-7 in the middle frame, but Holm kept the game tied 2-2 and ended the frame with 17 stops.

Neither side was able to find twine in the third stanza. Rockford was granted three power plays to Manitoba's one in the frame and outshot the Moose 10-9 in the final 20 minutes of play. The contest required overtime and was nearly ended multiple times by both squads in the extra five minutes of action. Manitoba outshot Rockford 6-4 in the extra time, but the contest needed a shootout to decide the winner. The shootout saw Alex Limoges and Jansen Harkins denied by Soderblom, while Holm conceded goals to Lukas Reichel and Guttman to push the IceHogs to a 3-2 victory. Holm turned away 43 pucks in the shootout loss, while Soderblom captured the win and ended with 31 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"For us it was a big point, but obviously we were close to getting the two. I had it on my stick and I missed and the they win it in the shootout. That's what I saw."

Statbook

Ville Heinola has an eight-game point streak with 11 points (2G, 9A)

Heinola's multi-point effort is his fourth of the season

Alex Limoges has points in two straight games (2A)

The Moose penalty kill is 14/14 over the past three contests

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Feb. 3. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

