Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

January 31, 2023







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (20-16-5) continue their season-long five-game homestand with games on Wednesday and Friday against the top two teams in the division, the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins. The Phantoms are currently part of a four-way tie for fourth through seventh in the clustered Atlantic Division but also hold an advantage based on games-in-hand and regulation wins in their crazy logjam with Springfield, Bridgeport, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Phantoms meet the Hershey Bears two more times this week including the Wednesday home game and a Saturday road excursion to Chocolatetown.

WEEKLY RECAP

Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Bears 5 - Phantoms 2

Lehigh Valley opened its homestand with a 5-2 setback to rival Hershey when the Bears put together a three-goal sequence in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Elliot Desnoyers and Hayden Hodgson scored equalizing tallies for Lehigh Valley while the Bears were led by Joe Snively and Mason Morelli with two goals apiece.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Phantoms 4 - Penguins 2

Tyson Foerster scored two goals in a game for a third consecutive Friday, including a spectacular conversion while he was knocked down and falling to his back. Cal O'Reilly and Ronnie Attard had goals as well for Lehigh Valley to race out to a 4-0 lead in the first 25 minutes of the game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Olle Lycksell had three assists in a game for the second time this season and Egor Zamula contributed a pair of helpers and the Phantoms struck for two power-play goals all while debuting their snazzy, new Whiteout uniforms. The Penguins struck for late goals from Tyler Sikura and Corey Andonovski to break Sam Ersson's bid for a shutout.

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Bears 7 - Phantoms 3

A sellout crowd of 8,624 was the largest of the season for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on meLVin Youth Winter Hat Night and the energetic contingent celebrated the evening as the kids waved their bright yellow meLVin Winter Hats from Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. But the visiting Hershey Bears emerged with a 3-0 lead in the first period on their way to notching seven goals in the game, the most allowed by the Phantoms in 2022-23. Cal O'Reilly and Ronnie Attard both scored for a second consecutive night in Lehigh Valley's comeback efforts and Jackson Cates knocked home his eighth of the year but Hershey kept the pressure on, led by rookie Ethen Frank with two goals and two assists as well as Mike Sgarbossa with one goal and two assists.

TYSON'S TALLIES

Tyson Foerster has scored two goals in a game in each of the last three Fridays including January 13 against Bridgeport, January 20 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and January 27 at home against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

One of his goals this past Friday was a spectacular chip while falling down when he hit a defender's stick cutting across the slot. He was still somehow successful in getting off a shot that deflected off the glove of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Filip Lindberg and into the net for the highlight-reel caliber lamplighter.

The Flyers' first-rounder in 2020 and #23 overall selection in the draft has taken the team lead in goals with 15 passing fellow 21-year-old prospect Elliot Desnoyers who has 14. It is the first time this season Desnoyers has not held the team lead in goals. Foerster will represent the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval February 5-6.

NCAA LEADERS

Two of the top players in NCAA hockey last year will meet again this Wednesday at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley's Bobby Brink was the NCAA scoring champ with the University of Denver racking up 14-43-57 in just 41 games on his way to a National Championship for the Pioneers at the Frozen Four in Boston.

Hershey's Ethen Frank topped all NCAA players with 26 goals at Western Michigan University and currently leads AHL rookies this season with 18 goals. He was teammates with Lehigh Valley's Ronnie Attard at Western Michigan.

PPL Center will again serve as a regional host for the upcoming NCAA Hockey Tournament on March 24 and March 26. As the host school, Penn State will automatically play its first tournament games at the Allentown Regional provided they qualify. The Nittany Lions are 18-9-1 and currently rate #6 in the country in the latest Pairwise Rankings (used to determine NCAA qualifiers and seedings).

PHANTASTIC!

- Olle Lycksell posted three assists in a game for the second time this season in last Friday's 4-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He also accomplished the feat on November 26 as part of a four-point (1G, 3A) performance against Rochester. Adam Ginning is the only other Phantom with three assists in a game.

- Lehigh Valley went 6-3-2 in January.

- The Phantoms are....

15-5-4 when scoring 3 or more goals

17-1-1 when allowing 2 goals or fewer

13-3-5 in one-goal games

11-1-5 when scoring the first goal

13-0-4 when leading after two periods

4-3 in overtime and 2-2 in shootouts

UPCOMING

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Hershey (28-9-5) is tops in the Atlantic Division and second-best in the AHL. The Bears had their eight-game point streak snapped on Sunday in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Bridgeport Islanders and Jakub Skarek's spectacular 39-save performance at Giant Center. Hershey has largely done it with defense and goaltending having limited the opposition to a league-best 2.4 goals per game. Hunter Shepard is the top goalie in the AHL with a 2.12 goals-against average to accompany his 11-2-3 record. Ethen Frank (20-15-35) leads all AHL rookies in goals and has struck for five against the Phantoms. Mike Vecchione (14-20-34) will be joining Frank at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval next week and the former Phantom has scored 4-5-9 against Lehigh Valley this year. Wednesday is Game 8 out of 14 in the season-rivalry series.

Friday, February 3, 2023 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Providence Bruins

Providence (24-9-9) arrives for the homestand finale on Friday. The away team has won every game in the season series with the Phantoms having taken three straight decisions in Rhode Island while the Bruins won in overtime in their lone visit to Allentown on December 17. Providence had a five-game point streak snapped on Sunday in a 4-0 shutout loss to Syracuse goalie Hugo Alnefelt who stuffed the P-Bruins in an incredible 51-save performance. Goaltender Brandon Bussi (13-2-4, 2.20, .934) is AHL All-Star Classic bound and leads the AHL in save percentage while currently placing third in GAA. Vinni Lettieri (16-21-37) will join Bussi in Laval at the All-Star Classic. Letteri paces the offense and scored an overtime winner at PPL Center on December 17. Artem Anisimov scored an overtime winner for the Phantoms at Providence the night before that on December 16 in a wild 5-4 victory.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 (7:00)

GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

Phantoms at Hershey Bears

It's the last game before the league's All-Star Break when the Phantoms and Bears square off once again in Chocolatetown. This will mark the fourth meeting in 11 days between the two rivals. Cal O'Reilly scored a shorthanded goal against Hershey last Saturday and had three shorties against the Bears last year. Jordy Bellerive had a two-goal game at Hershey in the team's last visit on December 18 and Elliot Desnoyers has scored a team-leading three goals against the Bears this season.

Todd Nelson's Hershey Bears features three former Phantoms on its roster with forwards Mike Vecchione and Matt Strome as well as defenseman Logan Day.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Olle Lycksell 7-23-30

Tyson Foerster 15-13-28

Elliot Desnoyers 14-9-23

Artem Anisimov 12-8-20

Garrett Wilson 5-12-17

Jackson Cates 8-9-17

Ronnie Attard 7-10-17

