Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Caught in Jam-Packed Atlantic Division Playoff Picture

January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (20-16-2-3) placed in standings crunch where five points separate third place from seventh place

Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 1 at Utica 5 (restart)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica restarted their suspended contest from Oct. 17 with 2:43 left in the second period, but the Comets added three goals to their existing, 2-1 lead.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 2 at Rochester 3

The Penguins let a 2-0 lead slip away as Rochester used a third-period power-play goal to take the win in these clubs' first meeting of the season. Alex Nylander and Sam Houde put the puck in the net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the first period.

Friday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS 2 at Lehigh Valley 4

A third-period surge featuring tallies from Tyler Sikura and Corey Andonovski wasn't enough to overcome the four-goal hole the Penguins were in. The Phantoms evened the season series with the Pens at three wins apiece through six meetings.

Saturday, Jan. 28 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Bridgeport 1

The Penguins grinded out a pivotal win on home ice, riding a two-goal outing from Valtteri Puustinen and a 28 save-performance by Taylor Gauthier to victory.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

For the third game in a row, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on a team that they are tied with in the division standings. The Pens and T-Birds have split their season series at one win apiece.

Friday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The second game of a home-and-home between the Pens and T-Birds takes place on Springfield's ice. In the T-Birds' last four games of January, their power play went 8-for-22 (36.4%).

Saturday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looks to enter the All-Star Break on a high note by taking on another divisional foe. The Wolf Pack have earned points in 10 of their last 3 games (6-3-2-2). Drake Caggiula has four assists in three games against Hartford.

Ice Chips

- Drake Caggiula posted 15 points (4G-11A) in 12 games during January.

- Caggiula is on a four-game point streak (1G-4A), tying a pro career-high.

- Tyler Sikura has seven points (1G-6A) in his last six games.

- Taylor Gauthier is on a three-game win streak, posting a 1.79 goals against average and .926 save percentage since Jan. 7.

- With an assist on Friday, Taylor Fedun recorded the 200th point of his AHL career.

- Today is Filip Lindberg's 24th birthday.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 .726

2. Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 .679

3. Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 .595

4. Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 .549

5. Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 .536

6. Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 .523

7. PENGUINS 41 20 16 2 3 45 .549

8. Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 .512

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 40 17 17 34

Valtteri Puustinen 41 16 18 34

Drake Caggiula 36 9 21 30

Filip Hållander 26 8 17 25

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 20 9-6-4 2.27 .923 1

Taylor Gauthier* 8 5-1-0 2.20 .919 0

Filip Lindberg* 17 6-9-1 2.91 .901 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 1 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 3 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 4 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Jan. 30 (C) Jonathan Gruden Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Jan. 30 (G) Dustin Tokarski Reassigned by PIT

Tue, Jan. 31 (LW) Brooklyn Kalmikov Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Jan. 31 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.