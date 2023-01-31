Griffins' Shine Suspended Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shinehas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Jan. 29.

Shine will miss Grand Rapids' games Tuesday (Jan. 31) at Milwaukee and Friday (Feb. 3) at Texas.

