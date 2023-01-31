Griffins' Shine Suspended Two Games
January 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shinehas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Jan. 29.
Shine will miss Grand Rapids' games Tuesday (Jan. 31) at Milwaukee and Friday (Feb. 3) at Texas.
