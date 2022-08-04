K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Anthony Collins

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the signing of veteran forward Anthony Collins.

Collins, 32, will be lacing it up for his eleventh professional season and was acquired by Kalamazoo from the Norfolk Admirals in early March last season.

"I can't wait to get back into a K-Wings jersey and play in front of the best fans in the ECHL," Collins said. "I can't thank the organization and fans enough for welcoming my family and I with open arms. This coaching staff is assembling an exciting team, and I'm ready to do my part to bring playoff hockey back to Kalamazoo."

The 6-foot 4-inch, 216 pound, Langley, British Columbia native is well-known throughout the ECHL for his intelligence, leadership and physical play. Collins suited up in 20 games for the K-Wings to finish the 2021-22 season, posting 1 goal, 2 assists and 42 penalty minutes in that span.

More than just an enforcer, Collins is sighted as a major factor in the K-Wings winning 11 of 13 games down the stretch last season, finishing the campaign with 4 goals, 9 assists and 108 penalty minutes.

"Anthony is the ultimate teammate and a great leader," said Nick Bootland, K-Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "His positive energy and enthusiasm are extremely contiguous. Anthony's also a tough winger, who just plays his reliable game night in and night out."

In his ECHL career, Collins has played for seven other franchises (South Carolina, Quad City, Rapid City, Indy, Atlanta, Kansas City and Norfolk). Anthony comes into 2022-23 with 401 games played, 26 goals, 44 assists and 844 penalty minutes.

Kalamazoo will continue to fill out the roster leading up to training camp, which is scheduled to start October 7. The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

