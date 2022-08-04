Chris Cameron Re-Signs with Indy Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Wednesday, August 3 that they have re-signed defenseman Chris Cameron to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old Michigan native is returning for his second season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel. A right-handed defenseman, Cameron added strength and depth to the Fuel's blueline during the 2021-22 season. In 37 games, he tallied two goals, four assists and 84 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Fuel, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defenseman spent his last four seasons playing for the OHL's Barrie (Ontario Hockey League) Colts. Skating in a total of 227 OHL games, Cameron registered 5 goals 34 assists and 259 penalty minutes. VIEW / DOWNLOAD CAMERON FUEL HIGHLIGHTS VIEW CAMERON'S CAREER STATS There's more to "Cammy" than his power on the ice. Another member of the team that's passionate about the fans and Indianapolis community, Cameron was part of the first group of players to visit a school in-person again last season. And unless you've seen his pre-game routine, a fun fact/hidden talent is that he also happens to be the best juggler on the Indy Fuel roster. VIEW / DOWNLOAD CAMERON COMMUNITY PHOTOS Cameron on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"It's a blessing to play in a community as amazing as Indianapolis, for a first class organization like the Fuel. I am looking forward to being a part of something special with this group next season."

