Admirals Re-Sign Veteran Defenseman Schaus

Norfolk Admirals defenseman Nick Schaus

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday morning that defenseman Nick Schaus has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Schaus, who turned 36 years old on July 3, becomes the fourth defenseman to sign a contract with the Admirals for the upcoming season (Eric Williams, Elijah Vilio, and Carson Musser being the others).

The veteran defenseman recently played in his second season with the Admirals where he was an assistant captain for the club. He would finish the season with 56 games under his belt and posting 15 points (4g, 11a). Prior to last season, Schaus donned the Admirals crest in 2012-13 when Norfolk was a member of the American Hockey League (AHL). That season, he played with current NHL players such as Patrick Maroon, Kyle Palmieri, Chris Wagner, Sami Vatanen, and others.

Schaus split time during the 2019-20 season with the Kedgwick Dynamo of the Circuit Régional de Hockey (CRL), the Florida Everblades (ECHL), and Piráti Chomutov in the Czech Republic. The Buffalo, NY native would sit out the 2020-21 season.

After completing his four-year collegiate career at UMass-Lowell from 2006 to 2010, Schaus went straight to the AHL with the Worcester Sharks. He played in 77 games with the Sharks during the 2010-11 season and registered 19 points (4g, 15a).

