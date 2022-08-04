Iowa Wild & Rockford IceHogs Bring AHL Hockey to Xtream Arena October 6

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Wild will oppose the Rockford IceHogs for an AHL preseason contest Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena, the first chance of the season to watch the Minnesota Wild's top affiliate face off against the best prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tickets are available for the Oct. 6 game at https://xtreamarena.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS:MULTI:IH23:WLD1006:&linkID=coralville-multi&RSRC=IH_SOC&RDAT=WLD1006

Last preseason, the clubs faced off in the first-ever hockey game held with fans at Xtream Arena and the Iowa Wild came from behind to win 4-3 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by Joseph Cramarossa.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Wild and IceHogs to kick off what's going to be a great second season at Xtream Arena," said Heartlanders President Tom Hamilton. "It's an honor to have two first-class organizations come to Coralville again to showcase some of the best prospects for Minnesota and Chicago. Our front office here has worked relentlessly this offseason to continue to grow the game of hockey in eastern Iowa and create a fun and exciting atmosphere for games at Xtream Arena."

The Iowa Heartlanders are proud ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. Players enter the Minnesota Wild system through the Heartlanders at the "Double A" level before earning call-ups to the Iowa Wild and Minnesota. The Heartlanders will open the 2022-23 ECHL regular season at Xtream Arena vs. Idaho Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

