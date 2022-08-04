Stingrays Agree to Terms with Familiar Foe Jackson Keane

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jackson Keane for the 2022-23 season.

"I always enjoyed my time in Charleston while on the road with Orlando last season," said Keane. "During my talks with Coach Kotyk, he made it clear what his expectations for me are this season. Whether it is going to be 10 minutes of ice time or extra time on the power play, I'm here to work hard and be a team player. That's the type of culture coach Kotyk wants to instill in this organization."

Keane, 25, is set to begin his second full season of professional hockey after serving 49 games between the Wheeling Nailers and Orlando Solar Bears, finishing with 12 assists. Keane finished the 2020-21 campaign with the Nailers before signing with Orlando last year. While with Orlando, Keane tallied 11 assists in 40 games for the Solar Bears.

"Jackson adds a lot of depth to our roster," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is very well-liked by his teammates, works hard, and competes every shift."

Following a 72-game career at the University of North Dakota from 2018-2021, the native of Denver, CO. joined the Nailers to complete the 2020-21 season where he teamed up with current Stingray Lawton Courtnall.

"Lawton showed me the ropes that first year in Wheeling," said Keane. "It's great to be able to reconnect and play alongside him again this season. Our dads played together during their pro days."

Keane's dad, Mike, spent 16 years in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Vancouver Canucks where he won three Stanley Cups. Mike and Courtnall's dad, Russ, played four years with each other in Montreal from 1988-1992. Mike recently finished his ninth season as a development coach with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

