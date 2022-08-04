Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Brycen Martin

August 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed defenseman Brycen Martin for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Martin played in 39 games with the Indy Fuel in the 2021-2022 campaign, scoring 23 points (4 goals, 19 assists) in 39 games. Martin also played in 17 games with Maine last season, scoring 9 assists.

Brycen was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (74th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Martin also has pro experience with the AHL's Rochester Americans and in the ECHL with Indy, Maine, Norfolk, Fort Wayne, Cincinnati and Elmira.

Martin has good size at 6'2" and 209 pounds. In 252 career games he has 92 points (19 goals, 73 assists).

There's a variety of ticket packages available for the 2022-2023 campaign, including the Grizzlies 5 game pack, which ensures tickets to the 5 biggest Saturday night games starting at $65. For tickets and more information, call (801) 988-8000 or go to utahgrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.