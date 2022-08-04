Mavericks Sign Defenseman Nate Knoepke

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Nate Knoepke.

The Mavericks add another defenseman on the back end in Nate Knoepke. The 23 year old defenseman from Burnsville, Minnesota will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Knoepke grew up in Kansas City and his parents currently reside in Shawnee, Kansas. Knoepke played four seasons for the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he was named an alternate captain in his junior and senior seasons. Knoepke totaled 28 points. Most recently, Knoepke made his professional hockey debut appearing in four games during the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

"Nate is a talented defenseman out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he was a captain and instrumental to the teams success," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He is an excellent skating defenseman that makes a great first pass, has slick hands and a great hockey pedigree. He defends well and has great instincts making his ceiling incredibly high. Watch for Nate to be a great talent in the ECHL."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

