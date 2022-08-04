Luke McInnis Back for Third Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with defenseman Luke McInnis on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

McInnis, recorded 27 points (8g-19a) in 64 games during the 2021-22 campaign. His eight goals led all Solar Bears defensemen, and he finished the year by earning a Professional Try-Out agreement with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, although he did not see game action.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound blueliner has played his entire pro career with Orlando, logging 31 points (9g-22a) in 110 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Hingham, Massachusetts native played collegiate hockey for Boston College. In 132 career games for the Eagles program, McInnis posted totals of 27 points (5g-22a).

McInnis also played one season of junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League in 2015-16, tallying 28 points (6g-22a) and 68 penalty minutes in 58 games, earning USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors. McInnis skated in the 2015 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, receiving the game's MVP award.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

