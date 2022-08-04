Icemen Add a Pair of Defensemen with Hanson & Less
August 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Bo Hanson and Brendan Less for the 2022-23 season.
Hanson, 24, joins the Icemen after logging two assists in nine outings with the Wheeling Nailers this past spring. Prior to Wheeling, Hanson wrapped up his collegiate career recording 13 points (3g, 10a) in 36 games played at Northern Michigan University (CCHA). The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman also played collegiately at the University of Denver and St. Lawrence University totaling 64 career points (15g, 49a) in 150 games played from 2017-2022.
Less, 24, appeared in six games with the Worcester Railers this past spring recording an assist. Prior to Worcester, the 5-11, 170-pound blue liner concluded his collegiate career at Quinnipiac University posting 20 points (4g, 16a) in 39 contests. In addition, the Kinnelon, NJ resident played three seasons at Dartmouth College from 2017-2020.
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Forwards
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Luke Keenan
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
