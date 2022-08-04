Adirondack Inks Goaltender Jake Theut

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have signed goaltender Jake Theut to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Theut, 28, played in 31 ECHL games last season for the Wichita Thunder. He compiled a 9-14-4 mark with a .903 save percentage. The 6-foot 190-pound goalie has also played in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"We are extremely excited to announce that we have signed Jake for the 22-23 season." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "Jake had a strong stint as the starter in Wichita last season and is looking to take another step forward with us this year. He has great size and athleticism, but his best attributes are his passion and compete level inside the blue paint. Welcome to the squad Jake."

Before turning pro, Theut played NCAA Division 1 hockey with Northeastern University and The University of Alabama-Huntsville. Theut is currently playing in 3-ICE alongside Head Coach Peter MacArthur, where he leads the league in Games Played (15) and Wins (11).

