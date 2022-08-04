Gladiators Bring Roy Back After Career Season

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Hugo Roy for the 2022-23 season. Roy is the sixth player and the fourth forward to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"I know there are a lot of Hugo Roy fans in Atlanta," said Team President Jerry James. "He's a great talent at this level, and that was on full display last season."

Roy, 24, turned in a career-best 30 points (21G-9A) in 2021-22 with the Gladiators. His play in Atlanta earned him seven games in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators where he recorded his first AHL goal on Feb. 12. Roy had one of the hottest stretches of any Gladiators player last season when he notched eight goals in nine games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.

Hugo Roy photo link "He's a dynamic player that got a little taste of the AHL and can bring that experience back to the locker room," offered Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "Hugo's an amazing skater with a nose for the net. He finds big goals and leads by example."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward will be entering his fourth full professional season in 2022-23. Roy initially turned pro in the 2018-19 season by appearing in three AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals and seven games with the Gladiators.

ï»¿"I'm very excited to come back to Atlanta," said Roy. "The organization has done a great job of keeping our group from last year intact, and I can't wait to build off of the success from that season."

The Fleurimont, Quebec native racked up 22 goals and 21 assists in 99 games with the Florida Everblades from 2019 to 2021 before joining the Gladiators prior to the 2021-22 season.

Roy joins Tim Davison (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), Cody Sylvester (F), and Derek Topatigh (D) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23.

