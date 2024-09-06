Cody Sylvester Back with the Gladiators for 2024-25

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Cody Sylvester to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Sylvester, 32, appeared in 35 games for the Gladiators last season, posting 33 points (13g, 20a). On February 6th, Sylvester departed the club, electing to sign overseas in Germany, with Bad Nauheim EC. In seven games with Bad Nauheim, Sylvester recorded four points (3g, 1a).

"I'm excited to be putting the Glads jersey back on once again," Cody Sylvester said. "I can't wait to see our great fans in October."

Ã¯Â»Â¿During the 2022-23 season, Sylvester set ECHL career highs in goals (38), assists (48), and points (86) for the Gladiators. Sylvester's 86 points ranked the forward fifth in points produced among all ECHL skaters for the campaign.

"Sly [Cody Sylvester] is a proven veteran goal scorer in this league," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "It's rare in today's game to be able to beat goalies with uncontested shots, and he has that ability. His experience not only at this level, but higher levels adds to our group in many ways. We are excited to have Sly back with us for another season!"

The Kelowna, BC native has skated in 300 combined ECHL games, with the Gladiators, South Carolina Stingrays, and Wheeling Nailers, totaling 282 points (133g, 149a). The 5-11, 190 pound forward also spent six seasons in the Germany, with the Iserlohn Roosters (DEL), and Bad Nauheim EC (DEL 2) piling up a total of 166 points (67G, 99A) across 191 games.

Prior to turning pro, Sylvester played five seasons in the WHL (Western Hockey League), with the Calgary Hitmen, accumulating 229 points (97G, 132A), in 315 games. In addition to his successful statistical output in his time with Calgary, Sylvester also served as the team's captain for the 2012-13 season.

Cody Sylvester joins Eastern Armstrong, Josh Boyer, Dylan Carabia, Carson Denomie, Ryan Cranford, Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, P.J. Fletcher, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, Derek Topatigh, Mitch Walinski, and Zach Yoder as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.