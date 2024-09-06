Bison Sign Forward Eddie Matsushima

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed Eddie Matsushima to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Matsushima is the seventh signing in franchise history and the fourth forward.

Matsushima joins the Bison from the Tulsa Oilers where he averaged over a point per game last season. In 51 games, the 30-year-old forward led the Oilers in goals with 25. In addition to that, he had 28 assists and recorded 46 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, Matsushima had a goal and an assist in four games.

The Verona Wisconsin native played two games in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the San Diego Gulls last season as well. He represented the Oilers at the ECHL All-Star Classic last January.

From 2021 to 2023, Matsushima played 124 games for the Tulsa Oilers, tallying 85 points. During the 2022-23 season, he led the team in goals with a career-high 28, and points with 47.

During the 2020-21 season, the 5 '11 center played 34 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he tallied 29 points. In four games in the playoffs that season, he had five points. He went on to win the President's Cup with Pensacola that season.

Matsushima had 21 points in 19 games for the Ice Flyers during the 2019-20 season before playing for three different ECHL teams, and recording his first ECHL point with the Maine Mariners that year.

Prior to his professional career, Matsushima attended University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he played all four years and led the team in scoring during his last two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.