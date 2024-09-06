Trevor Wimmer Named Director of Ticket Sales
September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that Trevor Wimmer has been promoted to Director of Ticket Sales for the club.
"I'm excited and humbled to be named the Director of Ticket Sales for the Gladiators," Trevor Wimmer said. "From the time I moved to Duluth, Glads fans have been so welcoming, and the relationships I've created will truly last a lifetime. I'm privileged for the opportunity to help lead our talented ticket staff into the future, and can't wait to see what we all can achieve together."
Trevor joined the Gladiators organization in June of 2021, beginning as an inside sales representative. Since then, his hard-work and dedication to the franchise has led to promotions of Account Executive, Senior Account Executive, Sales Manager, and now Director of Ticket Sales.
"Since meeting Trevor, it's been extremely evident this is a role he very much deserves," Executive Vice President of Sales Jared Youngman said. "I believe in giving those who excel the chance to take on new challenges and continue to grow. Trevor's promotion reflects not just his past achievements, but the trust we all have in his future contributions."
Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Trevor graduated from Cumberland University in 2019, with a Bachelor's Degree in Science and Sports Management. In 2021, he received his Master of Arts Degree, also at Cumberland.
"Trevor's perseverance, passion, and commitment to the Atlanta Gladiators is immense," Owner Alex Campbell commented. "I'm extremely proud of Trevor's growth, and I have the up-most confidence in his ability to lead our ticketing staff to new heights."
