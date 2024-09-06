K-Wings Sign Forward Davis Codd

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that forward Davis Codd has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Davis Codd can play up and down the lineup," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He brings a high compete level and has a good mix of skill and grit."

Codd, 21, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 174-pound, Brighton, MI native who played for Tulsa (ECHL) last season, scoring seven goals with 10 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 35 games played.

"Growing up in Michigan, I'm super fired up to play in Kalamazoo," Codd said. "I've heard so much about the fan support at Wings Event Center, and I can't wait to get started!"

The second-year pro played 89 games over four seasons with Saginaw (OHL) from 2019 thru 2023, serving as alternate captain in his last two years. He scored 11 goals and notched 21 assists with 38 penalty minutes for the Spirit.

The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

