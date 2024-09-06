Americans Add Young, Skilled, Forward with Some AHL Experience

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Forward Brayden Guy with the Reading Royals

(Allen Americans) Forward Brayden Guy with the Reading Royals(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the signing of forward Brayden Guy to the 2024-2025 roster.

Brayden Guy will begin his third season of professional hockey this October. The native of Brampton, Ontario, played in 33 games last season for the Reading Royals and had 10 points (6 goals and 4 assists).

The 6-foot-0, and 195-pound left wing forward turned 23 on March 3rd. Besides his stop in Reading last year, he played parts of two seasons in the state of Florida, with the Orlando Solar Bears. In 2022-2023 with Orlando, he had 29 points in 55 games scoring 14 goals and adding 15 assists.

"Brayden Guy is a high character and hard-nosed honest player," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "You don't come across players who have served as Captain of their team for two different clubs in the same season. We like his ability to play both the left and right side. He finds his way to the front of the net and is also very strong on the forecheck. He makes us harder to play against."

Guy served as Team Captain of the Sarnia Sting in the 2021-2022 season, and later that year held the same role with the Guelph Storm, both teams are members of the Ontario Hockey League.

He played two games in the American Hockey League last year with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Allen Americans open season number 16 this October. The Americans home opener is on Friday, October 25th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.