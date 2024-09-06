Single Game Tickets Go on Sale September 13

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that single game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13.

Wichita opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 114 N. West Street, which is located at the corner of Douglas and West Street. The Thunder office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the office closes at 4 p.m.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days or can purchase online HERE.

The Thunder play 36 home games that will span from October through April. New this year will be the Worcester Railers, who visit over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Looking for a way to celebrate the holidays? There's no better option than buying a premium seating area at a Wichita Thunder game.

