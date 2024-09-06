Former Division Rival Solag Bakich Joins Oilers

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the signing of forward Solag Bakich to an SPC for the 2024-25 season.

Bakich, 26, joins the Oilers after appearing in six games with the Reading Royals at the beginning of 2023-24 before closing the campaign with eight points (4g, 4a) in 33 games with the Allen Americans. As a pro, Bakich totals 19 points (8g, 11a) in 51 games split among Reading and Allen.

The left-handed center picked up 10 points (3g, 7a) in 12 games with Reading upon leaving college, adding another four points (1g, 3a) in eight playoff appearances.

"Bakich is a player excited to come here," head coach Rob Murray said. "He has a real opportunity to show he is the impact player we think he is this season. He was behind a lot of big-name players at a position of strength for Allen last season, which limited some opportunities. He is good on the face-off dot, and he plays with an edge. We look forward to seeing if he can seize his opportunity this season."

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 194 lbs. forward spent four seasons (2019-2023) at the University of Notre Dame, tallying 33 points (13g, 20a) in 108 games with the Fighting Irish.

The Dallas, Texas native spent most of his junior career in the USHL, notching 51 points (22g, 29a) in 121 contests spread among Waterloo, Sioux City and Des Moines. Bakich served as an alternate captain his final season with Waterloo, where he spent 68 of his 121 USHL appearances.

The former American also tallied 13 points (4g, 9a) in 45 games with the Bismarck Bobcats in his first season of junior eligibility (2015-16).

Oilers' on-ice training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the WeStreet Ice Center. Stay tuned for more updates on times and viewing.

Tulsa hosts Allen for a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers' regular season begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.