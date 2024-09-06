Icemen Ink Productive Defenseman Robert Calisti

Defenseman Robert Calisti with the Atlanta Gladiators

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Robert Calisti for the 2024-25 season.

Calisti, 23, joins the Icemen after collecting 30 points (11g, 19a) in 73 games played last season split between the Kalamazoo Wings and the Atlanta Gladiators.

During the 2022-23 season, the third-year pro registered 32 points (12g, 20a) in 57 games in time spent with the K-Wings and the Florida Everblades. In total, the 5-9, 183-pound blue liner has posted 62 points (23g, 39a) in 120 career ECHL Games from 2022-2024.

Prior to his professional career, the Etobicoke, Ontario resident recorded 114 points (41g, 73a) in 195 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with the Soo Greyhounds from 2017-2022. During the 2020-21 season, Calisti made one appearance with the AHL's Bellville Senators and logged an assist in the game.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Robert Calisti (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

