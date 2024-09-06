Ghost Pirates Announce Full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's full 2024-25 season promotional schedule. This year will feature over 20 themes, including extraordinary celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena. Dates, opponents and times are subject to change.

OPENING NIGHT - October 18

Join us for Opening Night on October 18 at Enmarket Arena as the Ghost Pirates welcome the Indy Fuel to kick off Year 3 in Savannah!

HALLOWEEN PARTY - October 30

Break out your costumes and get ready for a spook-tacular celebration in the 912 on October 30 as the Orlando Solar Bears come to town.

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND, PRESENTED BY VYSTAR CREDIT UNION - November 8, 9, 10

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by VyStar Credit Union, is set for November 8-10 against the Idaho Steelheads as the Ghost Pirates honor the countless men and women who have served and/or continue to serve our country. Savannah will wear military-themed specialty jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off after the three-game weekend!

AFFILIATE NIGHTS - November 21, 23

To celebrate our new affiliation with the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, we're breaking out some specialty threads, merchandise and more!

MARVEL NIGHT - December 6

Superheroes assemble from all over the Savannah community to unite for Marvel Night against the Atlanta Gladiators featuring a character to be named later! Special ticket packages commemorating the night will be available soon.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS, PRESENTED BY PUBLIX AND MEMORIAL HEALTH - December 8

Be part of the fun and throw a teddy bear on the ice after the first Ghost Pirates goal on December 8 against Orlando! The Teddy Bear Toss, sponsored by Publix and Memorial Health, gathers stuffed animals to donate to children all over the Savannah community to ensure everyone has a gift this holiday season.

WIZARD NIGHT - December 19

Get ready for a magical night filled with potions, wands and enchantment gainst the Atlanta Gladiators!

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, PRESENTED BY PUBLIX - December 21, 22

'Tis the season! Grab your tickets for two gift-filled nights on December 21 and 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, presented by Publix!

STAR WARS™ NIGHTS - December 27

May the Force be with you, always. For the first time in history, the Ghost Pirates and Lucasfilm are combining for a two-night intergalactic collaboration. Savannah will wear specialty uniforms against the Norfolk Admirals, featuring many more surprises from one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.

NEW YEAR'S EVE - December 31

Ring in the New Year in style as the Ghost Pirates host the South Carolina Stingrays before the ball drops in Savannah.

ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY HARRIS LOWRY MANTON - January 24

For the first time in franchise history, the Ghost Pirates are hosting Alzheimer's Awareness Night, presented by Harris Lowry Manton! Players will wear specialty-themed uniforms and auction them off after the game.

90'S RETRO PARTY - February 1

Let's party like it's the 1990's against the Jacksonville Icemen on February 1! Take a trip down memory lane with classic hits, unforgettable fashion trends and more.

FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT, PRESENTED BY CHATHAM EMS AND VYSTAR CREDIT UNION - February 6

As the Ghost Pirates clash with the Trois-Rivières Lions, we will honor the countless men and women who serve as our local first responders!

YOUTH SPORTS WEEKEND, PRESENTED BY OPTIM ORTHOPEDICS - February 7, 8

Youth Sports Weekend is February 7-8, sponsored by Optim Orthopedics, as the Ghost Pirates play the Bloomington Bison in a two-game series. We'll honor youth sports teams around the Savannah area throughout the weekend.

COLLEGE NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PRIDE POOLS - February 13

Calling all college students, alumni and staff! It's time to break out your gear for College Night at Enmarket Arena, presented by Pride Pools. Pack the rink with your favorite college's logo for the ultimate bragging rights among Ghost Pirates fans!

NURSE APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MEMORIAL HEALTH - February 16

Nurse Appreciation Night, presented by Memorial Health, is an initiative designed to celebrate/honor the outstanding devotion and work ethic of nurses in our communities!

CRUSH CANCER, PRESENTED BY MEMORIAL HEALTH - February 21, 22

It's time to Crush Cancer, presented by Memorial Health in late February! For the third consecutive year, we'll be donning unique specialty uniforms as we continue to fight for those who are battling and who have battled cancer.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY - March 7

Break out your four-leaf clovers and help us turn Enmarket Arena green as we continue a Savannah tradition. Not only will the Ghost Pirates be wearing specialty jerseys on March 7, but the game will be filled with St. Patrick's Day giveaways, prizes and much more!

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHTS - March 20, 21

Aloha, Ghost Pirates fans! You'll be dreaming of paradise with unforgettable in-game experiences that you won't want to miss.

GREEN OUT NIGHT - April 4

Turn Enmarket Arena into a sea of green as Savannah takes on the visiting Florida Everblades!

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT - April 5

As we get set to play our final home game of the regular season on April 5, it's time to celebrate YOU! With exclusive giveaways and family-friendly deals, we want to thank you for continuing to support the Ghost Pirates and the city of Savannah!

PUBLIX FAMILY FUNDAYS

On Publix Family Fundays, the Ghost Pirates will don Publix-themed uniforms every Sunday at Enmarket Arena! Each game will offer a Publix Family Funday 4-Pack!

THIRSTY THURSDAYS

During Thirsty Thursdays, Enmarket Arena's menu will promote a specific deal filled with savings!

