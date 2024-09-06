Solar Bears Sign Japanese Forward Kohei Sato
September 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today forward Kohei Sato has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.
Sato, 27, joins the Solar Bears after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) based in the United Kingdom and the 2022-23 season with KeuPa HT and JoKP of Metsis (Finland). In his two professional seasons, Sato tallied 56 points (28g-28a) in 91 regular seasons games.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward is the second native Japanese player to sign in the ECHL this offseason, joining Yuki Miura of the Iowa Heartlanders.
Internationally, Sato has competed for the Japan Men's Ice Hockey National Team and medaled three times at the Division 1 (B) World Championships in 2019 (Bronze), 2022 (Silver), and 2023 (Gold).
Prior to his professional career, Sato played five seasons of NCAA Division I College Hockey at University of New Hampshire (2017-21) and Bentley University (2021-22). In 135 games, Sato scored 41 points (15g-26a). While playing for the North Iowa Bulls during the 2015-16 season, Sato led the team to an NA3HL championship and was voted to the All-Tournament Team after scoring 17 points (9g-8a) in 19 playoff games.
Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:
Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie, Kohei Sato
Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson
Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel
