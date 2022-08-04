Carpenter Returns to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today the signing of forward Robert "Bobo" Carpenter for the 2022-23 season

Carpenter, 25, returns to the Everblades for his second season after tallying nine goals and nine assists in 19 games during the 2021-22 regular season. The native of North Reading, Massachusetts finished the season with three multi-point games.

Before joining the Blades, Carpenter played in the American Hockey League (AHL) from the 2018-19 season through the 2021-22. In 60 combined games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Milwaukee Admirals, Carpenter tallied nine goals and 11 assists.

Before turning professional, Carpenter played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Boston University from 2015-19, tallying 56 goals and 46 assists in 144 career games. As a sophomore, Carpenter was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team. He led the Terriers with 20 goals his junior season, where he was chosen to the Hockey East All-Stars Second Team. Carpenter served as team captain for Boston University in his senior campaign.

During Carpenter's collegiate career, the Terriers reached the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2015, made appearances in the NCAA Tournament all four seasons, and were Hockey East tournament champions in 2015 and 2018.

Carpenter is the son of 18-year NHL veteran Bobby Carpenter and the brother of Alex Carpenter, who is a two-time Olympian for the United States Women's National Team.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

