Atlanta Gladiators Scrimmage + Post-Game Skate
October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Scrimmage Information:
Where: Duluth Ice Forum - 2300 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA 30097
When: Saturday, October 12th from 1:30pm-3:30pm.
Plus: Immediately following the game, the team will be out on the ice, skating with you, the fans! Please note, skate rental will be a separate charge.
Price: We are collecting donations for the game at the door, with proceeds to be donated to the Atlanta Phoenix Youth Hockey Program!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
