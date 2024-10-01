Atlanta Gladiators Scrimmage + Post-Game Skate

October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Scrimmage Information:

Where: Duluth Ice Forum - 2300 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA 30097

When: Saturday, October 12th from 1:30pm-3:30pm.

Plus: Immediately following the game, the team will be out on the ice, skating with you, the fans! Please note, skate rental will be a separate charge.

Price: We are collecting donations for the game at the door, with proceeds to be donated to the Atlanta Phoenix Youth Hockey Program!

