Ghost Pirates Sign Jeri-Leon, Ahcan

October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday the club has signed forwards Keltie Jeri-Leon and Roman Ahcan to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Jeri-Leon, 24, was acquired from the Rapid City Rush on January 2, suiting up in 35 games for the Ghost Pirates. With Savannah, Jeri-Leon recorded 21 points (six goals, 15 assists). In total, the Kelowna, BC, native finished up 2023-24 with 13 goals and 22 assists in 63 games.

The 2024-25 campaign will mark Jeri-Leon's fourth professional season, including 169 ECHL games and six AHL appearances. He started his pro career with the Maine Mariners in 2021-22.

Ahcan, 25, is coming off a 19-point season in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters through 52 outings. In nine games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Ahcan produced six goals and five assists. The Savage, MN, native has played three seasons in the AHL, contributing 43 points in 146 games. Ahcan played four years at the University of Wisconsin, serving as alternate captain for the club in 2021-22.

Both Jeri-Leon and Ahcan are currently signed to AHL professional tryouts (PTO) with the Charlotte Checkers.

The Ghost Pirates have signed the following players to ECHL deals for the 2024-25 season:

Logan Drevitch (F)

Ross Armour (F)

Reece Vitelli (F)

Nick Granowicz (F)

Kyle Jeffers (F)

Will Riedell (D)

Devon Paliani (F)

Graham McPhee (F)

Pito Walton (D)

CJ McGee (D)

Michael Underwood (D)

Liam Walsh (F)

Keltie Jeri-Leon (F)

Roman Ahcan (F)

-GHOST PIRATES-

Group deposits are now available for the 2024-25 season! Whether you're hosting a company outing or bringing a group of friends together, Ghost Pirates games provide a terrific experience with discounted tickets, exclusive seating options and more! New seats have been added at the west end of the arena! For additional information, click here to fill out a group outing interest form!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.