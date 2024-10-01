Oilers Announce 2024 Training Camp, Preseason Schedule

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday its 2024-25 training camp schedule.

Training camp practices will take place at WeStreet Ice Center, located at 4143 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135. All practice sessions are on the East Rink and are open to the public free of charge. Times are listed below.

Players and coaches are available for media interviews concluding practice upon request.

This is the first season WeStreet Ice Center- the official practice facility and home of the Tulsa Oilers - is available for ECHL training camp. All regular season practices will also take place at the new, 40,000 square-foot facility, which features a state-of-the-art locker room and player lounge.

Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, presented by Yuengling and the WeStreet Ice Center concession stand will be open for fans during camp.

In addition to open practices, the Oilers play two preseason games, starting on the road against the Allen Americans on Friday, Oct. 11 at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

The Oilers then host the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. at WeStreet Ice Center.

A full training camp roster will be released ahead of camp. Updated rosters will be available each day at WeStreet Ice Center prior to practice on the East Rink.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 7- WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m. (preseason game scratch skate)

Friday, Oct 11 - Nytex Sports Centre - 7 p.m. (preseason game)

Saturday, Oct. 12 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m. (preseason game scratch skate)

Saturday, Oct.12 - WeStreet Ice Center - 7:05 p.m. (preseason game)

Sunday, Oct. 13 - NO PRACTICE Monday, Oct. 14 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m.

In addition, Oilers' forwards Michael Farren, Connor Roulette and Solag Bakich are attending San Diego Gulls training camp on PTOs along with goaltender Luke Lush.

The Oilers begin the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. The first 1000 fans at the Opening Night Extravaganza will receive a free Tulsa Oilers flag.

