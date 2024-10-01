Start the Party Early at Opening Night on November 1

October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Start the party early at our Opening Night Pregame Party on Friday, November 1! Hensville Park will open at 4 p.m. for all festivities. You can expect:

Hensville Park | 4 - 6 p.m.

- DJ

- Fleetwood's Tap Room will be open for food and drinks

- You can also expect our Spike tunnel, inflatable hockey rink, and cornhole

- Alumni players and head coach Pat Mikesch in attendance

- This event is FREE and open to the public. A game ticket is NOT required for this event.

Huntington Center, The Aquarium | 5:30 - 7:15 p.m.

- DJ

- Drinks available for purchase

- Alumni players in attendance

- This event is open to the public, however a game ticket is required.

Presented by Labatt, IBEW Local 245, Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #33, and Lexus of Toledo

Opening Weekend

Walleye hockey is almost here! Get tickets now for Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Opening Weekend sells out in advance every season, so get your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your seat for the start of our 2024-25 season.

Friday, November 1 | 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 | 7:15 p.m.

