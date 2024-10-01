Maine Mariners Open Training Camp October 7th

October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their schedule for 2024 Training Camp on Tuesday. Camp will begin on Monday, October 7th, with on-ice sessions at William B. Troubh Ice Arena starting Tuesday, October 8th. All on-ice sessions are open to the public, free of charge.

Camp will kick off with off-ice testing on Monday, October 7th, with the first on-ice session set for Tuesday, October 8th. The full schedule is below, all sessions to be held at William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland:

Tuesday, Oct. 8 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 9 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 10 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Friday, Oct. 11 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (morning skate)

The annual preseason home-and-home series with the Worcester Railers kicks off on Friday, October 11th at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME. The puck drops at 7 PM and doors open at 6. Admission is free. The following night, Saturday, October 12th, the teams play at Worcester Ice Center, also at 7 PM. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.

A full training camp roster will be released prior to the start of training camp. The current roster of off-season signings can be viewed here. Additional players could be assigned to the Mariners from NHL and AHL camps leading up to the start of the regular season, which begins October 18th at home against the Wheeling Nailers. ECHL teams can carry 21 players on their active roster until November 17th, when they must trim it to 20.

The following Mariners players are attending Providence Bruins training camp: forwards Patrick Guay, Jacob Hudson, Carter Johnson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and defensemen Justin Bean and Christian Berger. Forward Wyllum Deveaux and goaltender Brad Arvanitis are at Hartford Wolf Pack camp.

Media requests during training camp can be arranged on an individual basis with Michael Keeley, Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.