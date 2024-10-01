Five Players Under Contract with Stingrays Skating at Hershey Bears 24-25 Training Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that forwards Ryan Leibold, Jack Adams, Kyler Kupka, and Jeremy Davidson and goaltender Seth Eisele are participating in Hershey Bears Training Camp, which began yesterday.

Leibold, 25, was the Stingrays' first signing of the 2024 offseason. The Ashburn, VA native tallied 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 65 games for South Carolina last season.

Adams, 27, skated in 71 of 72 games for the Stingrays last season and finished the 2023-24 campaign third on the team in points with 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists).

Kupka, 25, joined the Stingrays after completing his college career in March 2024. He skated in the final seven games of the 2024-25 season and tallied four points (two goals, two assists). He is now gearing up for his first full season of professional hockey.

Davidson, 24, spent the last three seasons at Michigan State University, where he skated in 108 games and tallied 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists). In 2023-24, Davidson helped Michigan State qualify for the 16-team NCAA national tournament as the #4 ranked team in the nation.

Eisele, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks, going 4-1-1 in six starts. Eisele had a 2.19 goals against average and a .919 save percentage last season.

The South Carolina Stingrays will begin their Training Camp on Monday, October 7, at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina. The complete Training Camp schedule can be viewed here.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

