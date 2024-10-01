Nailers Sign Nick Hutchison

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that they have signed forward Nick Hutchison to an ECHL contract.

Hutchison, 29, will be a Nailer for the second time in his career, as he prepares to enter his fifth full professional season, and fourth in North America. Nick enjoyed an outstanding 2021-22 season in Wheeling, as he racked up 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points in 31 games, which included a remarkable 16-game point streak. His 1.35 points per game ranked third on the club, and he posted multiple points on 14 occasions, topped by a four-point night in Toledo. That performance earned the forward a promotion to the AHL, as he finished the 2021-22 season with the Manitoba Moose, then spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the Utica Comets. Hutchison has recorded 16 points in 63 career AHL matches, to go along with his 68 points in 82 career ECHL games with the Nailers, the Indy Fuel, and the Adirondack Thunder. Nick spent last season in Sweden, playing for Västerås IK and AIK, as he accumulated 13 goals, four assists, and 17 points in 30 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Hicksville, New York native attended Canisius College, where he majored in Sport Management, while playing four seasons of NCAA hockey for the Golden Griffins. Hutchison reached double digits in goals and assists in all four seasons, and finished his college career with 60 goals, 53 assists, and 113 points in 140 games. Nick's best individual season at Canisius was his senior year of 2019-20, when he led the team with 18 goals, 14 assists, and 32 points, and was named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team. That was his second time being recognized by the conference, as he was an AHC All-Rookie Team selection as a freshman in 2016-17. A fun personal fact about Nick is that his younger sister Cailey played professionally for the NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters and PHF's Connecticut Whale. His younger brother Conner will be playing at Miami University (Ohio) this season.

The full training camp roster and schedule will be announced later this week. The first practice will be on Saturday at 1:00.

Nick Hutchison and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

