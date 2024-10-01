Toledo Walleye Unveil 2024-25 Promotions Schedule

October 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Walleye hockey is just around the corner! Opening Weekend is Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Now is the time to start planning your trips to the Huntington Center this fall and winter to experience our brand-new theme nights, record number of specialty jerseys, and giveaways you'll need to have.

Tickets for all games during our 2024-25 season are on sale now.

Top 10 Theme Nights

1. Military Appreciation Night | Friday, November 8

The Walleye will once again honor the men and women who have served or are currently serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services on Friday, November 8. This season, we'll don specialty camo jerseys and give away Walleye camo caps.

Presented by Owens Community College

2. Country Night | Saturday, November 9

Grab your boots and flannels, Walleye fans! Our first-ever Country Night is on Saturday, November 9. We'll give away Walleye-branded cowboy hats, courtesy of Sofo Foods.

3. Hockey Fights Cancer | Friday, November 22

Join us in helping raise awareness and money for cancer research during Hockey Fights Cancer on Friday, November 22. We'll wear special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and will recognize survivors before and during the game. We'll also give away purple cowbells, courtesy of ProMedica.

4. Christmas Vacation | Friday, December 6

It's a beaut, Clark! Celebrate Christmas Vacation on Friday, December 6 with a snowman ornament giveaway and specialty jersey.

5. Marvel Night | Sunday, December 29

Marvel Night returns to the Huntington Center on Sunday, December 29! We'll wear specialty Iron Man jerseys, plus you can enjoy an appearance from Iron Man.

6. Peanuts Night | Sunday, January 5

We're celebrating the 75th anniversary of Peanuts on Sunday, January 5! This night will include a specialty jersey, Peanuts mug giveaway, and a character appearance from Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

7. Players Weekend | Friday, January 24 & Saturday, January 25

Your favorite theme night is back, Walleye fans. Players Weekend is Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 with our specialty blackout bonefish jerseys. We'll even give away mini fanbonis on Friday!

8. Toledo Bullfrogs Night | Saturday, February 8

The team that never was. We're honoring Toledo's almost arena football team this season, the Toledo Bullfrogs! We'll wear a specialty Bullfrogs jersey, give away Walleye youth footballs, and more.

9. St. CatTrick's Day | Wednesday, March 5

It's your favorite cat's favorite holiday. Celebrate St. CatTrick's Day with us on Wednesday March 5 as we wear specialty green jerseys and more.

10. Margaritaville Night | Friday, April 11

Who doesn't love a good margarita? Margaritaville Night is on Friday, April 11 with a specialty jersey and Walleye beach towel giveaway.

Specialty Jerseys

Camo (Military Appreciation) | Friday, November 8

Hockey Fights Cancer | Friday, November 22

Christmas Vacation | Friday, December 6

Marvel: Iron Man | Sunday, December 29

Peanuts | Sunday, January 5

Red Wings Mashup | Friday, January 10

Bonefish/Black Out | Friday, January 24 & Saturday, January 25

Toledo Bullfrogs | Saturday, February 8

Hockey Heritage | Friday, February 21

Kid's Takeover | Sunday, February 23

St. CatTrick's Day | Wednesday, March 5

First Responders (Toledo Police & Toledo Fire) | Saturday, March 8

Rock the Rink | Saturday, March 22

Fins & Feathers | Sunday, March 23

Margaritaville | Friday, April 11

Giveaways

LED Rally Towels | Friday, November 1, Saturday, November 2, & Sunday, April 13

Military Hat presented by Owens Community College (first 1,200 fans) | Friday, November 8

Cowboy Hat presented by Sofo Foods (first 1,200 fans) | Saturday, November 9

School Folders | Wednesday, November 13 & Wednesday, December 4

Purple Cowbell presented by ProMedica (first 2,500 fans) | Friday, November 22

Kids' Neon Sunglasses | (first 1,000 kids 12 & under) Saturday, November 23

Turkey Hat Drop presented by The Ohio Lottery (dropping 2,000 total) | Friday, November 29

Snowman Ornament (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, December 6

Phone Wallet presented by ProMedica (first 2,500 fans) | Friday, December 27

Peanuts Mug (first 1,500 fans) | Sunday, January 5

Derek Lalonde Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, January 10

Mini FanBoni (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, January 24

Kids' Water Bottle (first 1,000 kids 12 & under) | Sunday, January 26

Kids' Headband (first 1,000 kids 12 & under) | Sunday, February 2

Youth Football (first 1,000 kids 12 & under) | Saturday, February 8

Toledo Storm Brandon Hawkins Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, February 21

Mini Big Cowbell presented by NSG Group (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, March 21

Fins & Feathers Item presented by ProMedica (first 2,500 fans) | Sunday, March 23

Beach Towel (first 1,500 fans) | Friday, April 11

Fan Favorites

Glow Night | Saturday, November 23

Teddy Bear Toss presented by NSG Group | Saturday, December 7

Prince & Princess Night | Saturday, January 4

Paws & Pucks | Sunday, January 26

Mental Health Awareness Night | Friday, January 31

Her Hockey Day | Sunday, February 2

STEAM Night | Friday, February 21

Pink in the Rink | Saturday, March 1

Battle of the Badges | Saturday, March 8

Faith & Family | Sunday, March 9

Fan Appreciation Night | Sunday, April 13

Character Appearances

Bluey | Sunday, November 24

Iron Man | Sunday, December 29

Laurel's Princess Party Princes & Princesses | Saturday, January 4

Snoopy & Charlie Brown | Sunday, January 5

