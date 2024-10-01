Bloomington Bison Announce Single-Game Seats for Preseason and Opening Weekend on Sale Now

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President and CEO Larry McQueary announced today that single-game seats for the preseason game and opening weekend are on sale now.

Fans can head to bloomingtonbisonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-4373 ex. 2 to purchase preseason or opening weekend single-game tickets.

The Bison welcome the Indy Fuel for their preseason matchup on Saturday, October 12 at 5 p.m. Preseason admission is free for all full and half season ticket members. Tickets are $10 for a general admission seat.

On opening weekend, the Bison are hosting the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Pricing starting as low as $17, not including fees and taxes.

Single-game seats for the remainder of the season will be released at a later date.

Options are available to join The Herd at all levels of commitment! The Bison are currently running a LIMITED TIME promotional offer for Full Season Memberships, starting at just $699 a seat in prime center ice areas. Half Season and Flex Voucher Memberships are also available, along with the six-game plan, starting at just $134! Please check out bloomingtonbisonhockey.com for all ticket offerings and submit a ticket request to be contacted by your own personal Ticket Sales Account Executive!

