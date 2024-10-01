Preseason ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Recap

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Preseason ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held last week in Phoenix in preparation for the 2024-25 Season. The following items were approved by the Board.

3-Day Injured Reserve

A 3-Day Injured Reserve spot has been added, in addition to the 14-Day Injured Reserve and the two Reserve spots. One Player can be placed on 3-Day Injured Reserve at any one time while an unlimited number of players can be placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve.

Saturday Transactions

The deadline for Saturday transactions during the Season has been extended from 3:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET. Sunday's deadline will remain at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Digital Lineup Cards

Beginning with the 2024-25 season, coaches will submit their game lineups digitally immediately upon the completion of pre-game warmups.

Rule Book Changes

The following changes have been made to the ECHL Rule Book:

Rule #63.7 Delaying the Game (No line change) - In the event that the goal post is displaced accidentally by a defending skater or goalkeeper, causing a stoppage in play, the ensuing face- off shall be conducted at one of the end zone face-off spots in the defending zone. The offending team shall not be permitted to make any player substitutions prior to the face-off.

Rule #76.4 Face-offs - When a team commits an icing infraction, any face-off violation by either team will not result in the center being removed. The center of the offending team will be warned by the linesmen that they have committed their first face-off violation, and any subsequent violation will result in a bench minor penalty for delay of game - face-off violation being assessed.

Rule 75.3 Bench Minor Penalty (iv) - When a player on the bench is sitting on the boards, the referee shall warn the offending team and a bench minor penalty shall be assessed to the offending for any future violations in that game following the warning.

