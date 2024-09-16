Gladiators Sign Christian Hausinger

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Christian Hausinger to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old defenseman joins the Gladiators after spending the 2023-24 season with the Hannover Indians of Oberliga, posting 39 points (8g-31a) in 43 games played.

"After having a couple of good talks with Derek, I was able to get a good understanding of his desire to lead this team to success," said Christian Hausinger. "I feel like both Derek and Matt have a good idea of my skills, and what I can do to help this team, having competed against Derek, and having Matt coach against me in the EIHL. I'm excited to be joining the Gladiator family, and look forward to a great season."

Hausinger began his professional career during the 2021-22 season, suiting up for the Wichita Thunder, Florida Everblades, and Norfolk Admirals. In 58 combined games with the three clubs, the 6-1, 190-pound defenseman posted 29 points (5g-24a). The next season, Hausinger would take his talents to the United Kingdom, where he accumulated 22 points (4g-18a) in 53 games with the Fife Flyers of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

"Christian is a smart defenseman who has very good feet, and moves the puck very well," said head coach Derek Nesbitt. "He takes a lot of pride in defending, and helping keep the puck out of the net. He also finds a way to produce offensively without cheating the game. He found success in the ECHL as a rookie, and adds a veteran presence to our blue line following two successful seasons overseas."

Prior to turning pro, Hausinger played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, piling up a total of 71 points (16g-55a) in 96 games. During the 2019-20 season with the Falcons, Hausinger was named WIAC Player of the Year, dishing 26 assists to go along with 10 goals.

Christian Hausinger joins Eastern Armstrong, Josh Boyer, Dylan Carabia, Carson Denomie, Ryan Cranford, Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, P.J. Fletcher, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, Cody Sylvester, Derek Topatigh, Mitch Walinski, and Zach Yoder as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

