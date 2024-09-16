Bison Sign Defenseman Chase Pauls

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Friday that they have signed Chase Pauls to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Pauls is the tenth signing in franchise history and the fifth defenseman.

Pauls, 20, joins the Bison from the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he had 14 points in 34 games and a career-high +15 goal differential last season. He helped the Cougars through fifteen playoff games where he had three assists as well.

Prior to that, the Osler, Saskatoon native played four seasons for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL. Through 190 games with the Hurricanes, Pauls had 56 points and helped them to the playoffs twice.

The 6'5 defenseman is a right-handed shot who will make his professional debut with the Bison this fall.

