Oilers Return Size in Wall and Rome

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the re-signings of defenseman Kylor Wall and forward Jamie Rome ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Wall, 26, returns for his third season with the Oilers, registering 13 points (2g, 11a) in 28 games last season. Wall's 11 assists and 13 points are career highs, and the defenseman logged a career-high, four-game point streak - accruing five points (1g, 4a) - from Nov. 26- Dec. 2.

"Kylor had an injury late in the season," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's one of the strongest guys on the team, with arguably the hardest one-timer out there. When he gets a hold of a shot, he has the ability to beat the goalie clean from the point. We are looking for more consistent physical play from him this season."

The 6'2, 230 lbs. blueliner totals 26 points (8g, 18a) in 76 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Tulsa.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Wall finished his amateur career at Trinity Western University, transferring to the program after three seasons with Nipissing University. Wall led all Lakers defenseman with 21 points (5g, 16a) in 2018-19 and finished his collegiate career with 34 points (8g, 26a) and 90 PIM in 61 games.

The fourth-year pro played his junior hockey in the AJHL, notching 77 points (28g, 49a) and 290 PIM in 207 games with Calgary and Okotoks.

Rome, 24, joined the Oilers in the back half of last season, collecting three points (2g, 1a) in 10 regular season games. The 6'2, 212 lbs. forward scored a crucial goal in the final game of the regular season at Allen and added a post-season goal against the Kansas City Mavericks on April 19.

The sizable winger enters the season with six points (3g, 3a) in 28 ECHL games split among Orlando, Tulsa, Wichita and Wheeling.

"Jamie played his best hockey at the end of the year," Murray said. "We stayed on him about moving his feet on the rush and picking the puck out of the corners and driving hard to the net. He got better and better at those things late in the season which earned him more opportunities and production."

Prior to turning pro, Rome played NCAA hockey with Western Michigan University, logging 27 points (12g, 15a) in 104 games with the Broncos. Rome was named to the NCHC All-Academic Team twice during his collegiate career.

The Cochrane, Alberta native was a point-per-game player in the BCHL, compiling 113 points (42g, 71a) in 111 games as a Victoria Grizzly. Rome also appeared in five games with the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, registering a pair of assists.

Rome and Wall join Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich and Alec Butcher as announced signings for the 2024-25 season.

Oilers' on-ice training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the WeStreet Ice Center. Stay tuned for more updates on times and viewing.

Tulsa hosts Wichita for a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers' regular season begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

